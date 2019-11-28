Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey will move to Africa for six months to 'define the future'

San Francisco, Nov 28 (IANS): Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is in love with Africa and will move to the continent for three-six months next year to "define the future".



Tweeting his farewell to Africa, Dorsey said: "Sad to be leaving the continent for now. Africa will define the future (especially the bitcoin one!). Not sure where yet, but I'll be living here for 3-6 months mid-2020. Grateful I was able to experience a small part".



He had earlier said that he would tour the continent in November, exploring Ethiopia, Ghana, Nigeria and South Africa. Famous for his eccentric lifestyle, Dorsey also performed a 10-day Vipassana meditation.



"Finished my 3rd Vipassana 10 day at Dhamma Pataka in South Africa. Continues to be the toughest and best thing I do for myself. Grateful for all those who enable me to make time for it. And thank you to Pataka for being so incredible," he tweeted.



Dhamma Pataka, meaning flag of Dhamma', is the first Vipassana Centre to be established in Africa. Located in 7.5 hectares of land that is abundant with trees and water, the Centre rests amid a mountain range that has its impressive peak Audenberg as the rear view of the property.



The site was originally a holiday resort known as 'Rustig' (meaning 'peaceful'). Offering regular new and old students courses since being operational from February 2005, Dhamma Pataka is 130 km from Cape Town, Western Cape Province.



According to Dorsey, ice-cold bath in the morning "unlocks" his mind and he can take on any challenge while a 15-minute "sauna" in the evening, followed by another three-minute ice-bath, relaxes him.

Sad to be leaving the continent…for now. Africa will define the future (especially the bitcoin one!). Not sure where yet, but I’ll be living here for 3-6 months mid 2020. Grateful I was able to experience a small part. pic.twitter.com/9VqgbhCXWd — jack (@jack) November 27, 2019

On his birthday on November 19 last year after visiting India, Dorsey did a 10-day silent meditation in Myanmar.



"For my birthday this year, I did a 10-day silent Vipassana meditation, this time in Pyin Oo Lwin, Myanmar. We went into silence on the night of my birthday, the 19th," he tweeted.



In Myanmar, the Twitter CEO lived in a single room. "During the 10 days: no devices, reading, writing, physical exercise, music, intoxicants, meat, talking, or even eye contact with others," he tweeted.