Malayalam actor Prithviraj along with the crew of his film Aadujeevitham were shooting in Jordan when the lockdown was imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus. As per reports, the actor, along with director Blessy and a 58-member team are now stranded in the Jordan desserts. Reportedly, the crew was asked to stop shooting by the authorities as part of the curfew.

Recently, Prithviraj took to Instagram to put out a message, updating his fans and followers about the situation in Jordan. He wrote:

Hello all.

Hope everyone is holding up and doing their best to stay safe during these tough times. On 24/03/2020, the shooting of Aadujeevitham in Jordan was temporarily stopped due to the prevailing circumstances. But after an appraisal of our situation, the authorities were convinced that our unit was isolated and operating safely within the confines of the Wadi Rum desert, and hence, we were given a go ahead for the shoot.

Unfortunately, soon after, the prevailing restrictions in Jordan had to be further strengthened as a precautionary measure and as a result, our shoot permission was revoked on 27/03/2020. Following that, our team has been staying at the desert camp in Wadi Rum. We have now been told that an immediate permission for shoot to resume is unlikely due to the situation and hence, our next best option would be to return to India at the first available opportunity.

As we had originally planned to stay and shoot in Wadi Rum till the 2nd week of April, our accommodation, food and supplies are taken care of for the immediate future. But obviously, what happens beyond that timeline is a matter of concern.

We have a doctor in our team who’s carrying out medical check ups for each member of the crew every 72 hours, and we are also subjected to periodic check ups by a govt appointed Jordanian doctor. We completely understand that given the circumstances around the world, our team of 58 might not be the biggest concern of authorities back home now, and rightfully so. But we also felt that it was our duty to let all concerned know about the situation and keep them updated.

There are thousands of Indians around the world waiting to get back home and we hope when the appropriate time and opportunity arrives, we are also able to come back to India. Till then, I hope all of you stay safe and let’s collectively hope and pray that life gets back to normal soon.

Cheers.

The crew of Aadujeevitham was working on their second schedule in Jordan’s Wadi Rum region for the last few weeks and had planned to continue shooting till the second week of April.