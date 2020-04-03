The stars of the cine industry seems to be making the most of their quarantine period. While some have taken to learning a new skill like playing the guitar, others are showing off their already pre-existing skill. Actor Trisha Krishnan is the latest to join those ranks.

The Petta actress shared a TikTok video of hers where she is dancing to Savage by Megan Thee Stallion and is clearly having a lot of fun.

In the video, Trisha can be seen looking into the camera of her laptop and then moves a few steps back and does the steps to the beats of the song. Looks like she is in the closet of her home.

Her upcoming projects include Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan. She has also completed shooting for Garjanai.



