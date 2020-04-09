After his two daughters Zoa and Shaza, film producer Karim Morani has also tested positive for COVID 19. The producer is reportedly admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati hospital.



Actress Zoa Morani confirmed on Instagram on Wednesday: "My father, sister and I have been tested COVID 19 positive. Papa and Shaza have no symptoms, I have a few...will be sharing the experience soon so that others get an idea and I can be of some help."



Talking about the symptoms and remedies, she further wrote: "It feels like a flu with a bit of uneasiness in the chest. Very bearable if one rests it out, pranayam and hot water have been helping a lot! Will share in details soon... Thank you for all the wishes... Looking forward to being home soon.".



Expressing words of appreciation for her doctor and the hospital staff, Zoa shared: "Feeling So overwhelmed watching the Dr's, nurses and hospital staff taking care of us fearlessly! No words can describe .. i can see their discomfort in their protective suits yet 24 /7 on their toes serving us ... the true heroes for sure ... my Dr is so sweet and full of life, he constantly makes jokes and makes me feel so light.. yesterday he was the one to bring the news to me about testing positive and he was so sensitive and funny at the same time ( don't know how he did that) so so grateful for Dr Saurabh Phadkare ...Feeling so safe in his hands ...#coronavirus #covid19positivethoughts #indiafightscorona."



Zoa had returned from Rajasthan's Bikaner in March. Her sister Shaza returned from Sri Lanka last month. Both are hospitalised after testing positive.

