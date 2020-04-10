Trust Kareena Kapoor Khan to always surprise her fans with her candid statements. Kareena who has always been competitive and remains one of the most-wanted reveals how was okay to do Udta Punjab although Alia Bhatt had a more "powerful" role in it.

This was revealed by the actress on her radio show, What Women Want. As per reports, Kareena said, "I think working with Alia in Udta Punjab was sisterhood. In fact, her role was so powerful that actually I was like, 'This is epic.' Not for once did I ever flinch or think that should I do the film or not. I said I'll be like the perfect foil to it. We just did the film together." Although Kareena is known for being highly competitive, the actress said she likes to appreciate other actresses, and most heroines are doing the same particularly on social media. "There is one thing that I love about social media. I like the way actresses nowadays congratulate and praise one another on their work, and sometimes even share each other's work. I think that's huge," said the actress, adding, "I do make it a point to message my fellow female actors when I like their work. The last female colleague who I sent a message of support was...of course, I have sent messages to Alia or Katrina (Kaif) or whenever I genuinely like somebody's work."

Currently, the actress is making most of the lockdown by enjoying the time with her husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur, and this is evident from her social media updates.