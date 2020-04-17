Audio entertainment streaming service JioSaavn announced the launch of six additions to its growing portfolio of programmes and podcasts. The original audio shows coming to JioSaavn in the first half of the year include Raising Parents, She Warriors – New York City and Talking Brits in Bom Part 2. Recently released podcasts, Millennial Kavi and Film City launched earlier in the year and the well-received, popular music chat show, Talking Music continues for a third year. The shows cover a wide range of relatable topics, like parenting, storytelling and culture, lifestyle and health and film and television.

Filmcity podcast

“Podcasting is now a household staple for entertainment and information. The length of these shows is very accessible -- less than 20 minutes -- and most of them are available in both Hindi and English, allowing for a wide variety of listeners across the country to tune in. These shows will resonate well with the urban Indian millennials,” says Kirthi Shetty, AVP, creative production at JioSaavn.

Talking Brits In Bom

The recently launched show, Film City, hosted by Rahul Ahuja, a leading Bollywood journalist, is a colourful mix of the latest Bollywood news, Q&As with artistes and celebrities for new song and movie releases, as well as recommendations on new films and shows to watch. In Raising Parents, Mansi Zaveri, the founder of parenting website and app Kids Stop Press, discusses the trials and tribulations of parenthood with experts, doctors, and celebrity parents. This podcast is somewhat of a guiding light and outlet for young adults, and new parents navigating the pangs and delights of early childcare.

Millennial Kavi hosted by renowned spoken word artiste and poet, Rakesh Tiwari, is a short-format show that covers issues and challenges faced by the average Indian millennial ranging from love, dating, jobs, marriage, kids, and so on.

Millennial Kavi

Talking Music hosted by Kirthi Shetty, interviews musicians from across genres about their newest releases, their journey in the music industry and everything in-between. The ongoing show is released weekly. Attorney and entrepreneurial coach Megha Bhouraskar will take us across the world for her podcast, She Warriors. She’ll interview and highlight some of the brightest female minds in New York City’s fierce business and innovation spaces. You will get a glimpse of how these women have worked their way to the top, designed their own trajectories, and how they are leading by example to achieve greatness in The Big Apple.

Lastly, Talking Brits in Bom Part 2 will return with its witty and realistic account of life as a British NRI in Bombay. Season 2 will continue through the lens of Krishna Khunti and Danny Suri, who entertain with their banter and conversation around what it means to be desi but firang in Mumbai.

Raising Parents and She Warriors – New York City are scheduled to release in the coming months. Produced entirely in-house by the JioSaavn Podcast and Creative teams, the audio shows can be accessed on the JioSaavn app.