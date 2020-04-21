Director and producer Farah Khan Kunder’s daughter Anya feels deeply about the animals. After urging people to not abandon their pets amid the ongoing health crisis, the 12-year-old came up with a brilliant idea to help the stray animals.

She decided to sketch pets and then sell each one of them for Rs 1000 to raise funds. And, after doing it diligently for over two weeks, Anya has raised Rs 1 lakh. The amount is being used to send food packages to slums and to feed the stray animals affected by the coronavirus pandemic, informed her mother Farah.

Taking to Instagram, the proud mother wrote, “1 LAKH RS raised by Anya!! Everyday b4 school n after.. n all weekends, she’s diligently sketching for donations! A BIGGG thank you to all who have donated. All monies are being used to feed strays n to send food packages to the slums!”



It all started on April 6 when Farah made the following post on social media: "My daughter Anya has decided to sketch a pet, n sell it for rs.1000-/.. all proceeds will go towards feeding stray animals and homeless during this pandemic.. not much but she' s only 12 yrs old.. thank you @tabutiful @rajeevmasand @aartishetty @shaziaqg for advance orders."



The post received a lot of love and within five days, Anya had raised Rs 70,000 with her sketches.

Earlier, her son Czar had also penned, composed and sung a rap song titled ‘Need To Survive’ on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.