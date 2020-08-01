Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic welcomed their baby boy on Thursday and now the proud father has shared a first glimpse of his little bundle of joy.

On Saturday, a happy and proud father Hardik dropped the first photo of him holding the baby in his arms. And his smile is what has his fans gushing!

Taking to Instagram, Hardik captioned his photo, “The blessing from God.” In the photo, Hardik can be seen holding the baby boy and smiling away. While looking at his and Natasa’s baby, Hardik could not control his happiness. He is seen clad in a blue hospital scrubs with a cap. When Hardik announced on social media the arrival of his and Natasa’s baby, several close friends and colleagues commented and wished the couple on becoming parents. Virat Kohli, Athiya Shetty and others too commented on the same.

Hardik had proposed to Natasa on New Year’s in Dubai on a yacht. The couple later got marriage during the lockdown, and shared photos on social media.