Actress Taapsee Pannu turned a year older today and wishes poured in from her colleagues and contemporaries.

Actor Vicky Kaushal, who was paired opposite Taapsee in 2018's Manmarziyaan, wrote, "Happy birthday ..stay the patakha you are my laal pari."

Bhumi Pednekar's posted a video where Taapsee and she can be seen enjoying a hearty laugh. "Happy birthday Taapsee. Wishing you years of happiness and laughter," wrote Bhumi, who had worked with Taapsee in Saand Ki Aankh.



"Happy Happy Pannu Sahab. You da glorious gal. Stay like dat and blast through the year.," wrote her Thappad and Mulk director, Anubhav Sinha.

"Happy birthday Taapsee! To love, laughter and peace of mind," Anushka posted on Instagram Stories.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana expressed his desire to get more work opportunities with Taapsee. "Happy birthday Taapsee. I wish for more shoots together," he shared.

Neha Dhupia called Taapsee "Sherni" in her tweet. "Happy birthday our sherni," Neha tweeted.

Director Anurag Kashyap, who directed Taapsee in "Manmarziyaan", shared a throwback picture of him sitting on Taapsee's lap. "Happy Birthday to my missing chair @taapsee ..garajte raho baraste raho," Anurag wrote.

Alia Bhatt showered Taapsee with loads of love. "Happy birthday, Taapsee. Lots of love to you on your special day and every day," Alia penned on Instagram Stories.

Taapsee's Thappad co-star Pavail Gulati wrote: " Happy birthday you beauty. Best hai tu."

Taaapse's younger sister Shagun Pannu too took to Instagram to wish the former on her birthday. "Enjoying the full bed till we have tomatoes growing on my side of the bed. Happy bday pyariiii (even though we are not counting this year)," Shagun wrote.

On the work front, Taapsee has Haseen Dillruba, Rashmi Rocket, Shabaash Mithu and a few other movies lined up.