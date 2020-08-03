Grand Masti actor, Aftab Shivdasani and his wife Nin Dusanj welcomed a baby girl. The actor took to Twitter on Saturday night to make the announcement.



"A little bit of Heaven has been sent to Earth'.. With God's blessings, @nindusanjAand I are elated to announce the birth of our daughter.. we are proud parents and a family of three now," tweeted Aftab.





He shared a photograph featuring his and Nin's hand in the shape of a heart, with their newborn daughter's feet in the centre.



Nin and Aftab got married in 2014.



Last month, the couple announced their production company, Mount Zen Media. Aftab then announced a new film as a producer. The horror movie is titled Dhundh.

The actor was last seen in the film, Setters in which he played the role of a stern police officer, who is posted in Varanasi to bust a question paper scam. “I always wanted to play a cop in uniform and I thoroughly enjoyed playing the character. I got an opportunity to work with Ashwini Chaudhary who is a fantastic director. He really knows how to extract the best from actors,” said Aftab in an earlier interview to Indulge.

Next, Aftab will be seen in Kotigobba 3, a Kannada film with Kichcha Sudeep.