Former footballer David Beckham is reportedly in talks with streaming platforms to make a film on his life.



He was inspired by The Last Dance, about basketball star Michael Jordan.



Work has already started on the project that will be produced by Beckham via his TV firm, Studio 99. He is in talks with Netflix and Amazon over the rights, reports media.



"It's something David is excited about and has wanted to do for a while. The film will feature new content and archive footage," said a source.



"It's going to be about David's life post-football, especially the creation of his new team in Miami, but will have some personal content too. Interest in his life and family is huge. Everyone has high hopes for this," added the source.



Beckham is married to former Spice Girls star Victoria and they have four children -- Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

