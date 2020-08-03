Model and actress, Malaika Arora is not just known for her great body but also for her flawless skin. In a new video that she posted on her official Instagram page, Malaika shared her secret tip to moisturise the skin.

Before she revealed the tip, the actress said, "My skin is very sensitive, so I have to be extra careful. I can use only those products that agree with my skin."

The actress walked around her garden at home, giving her followers a glimpse of the tiny verdurous space. She zeroed in on an aloe vera plant and explained the benefits of using aloe before she sliced open a tiny branch of the plant.

She scooped out the aloe gel, while explaining to her followers how it must be used. Watch the video here.



This is what Malaika posted, along with the video: Skin issue is something that almost everyone in the world resonates with irrespective of their age or gender. Some have dry skin, some have oily, some have acne-prone skin and some have extremely sensitive skin like I do. I have to be extremely careful of what I put in my skin cos any wrong product can do more damage than benefit. A natural ingredient that I swear by for my skin is fresh Aloe vera gel right from my very own home garden. Fresh Aloe vera agrees with most of the skin types so anyone can try it. Just cut one piece, slice it open, and scoop up the gooey goodness from within and apply it evenly on ur face like a cooling mask. Rinse it with cold water after some time and voila! Your skin will feel fresh and smooth all day long."

Earlier last week, Malaika also shared a post saying she is a strict vegan. She took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of herself in a short green ruffled dress with the caption, "I take being vegan very seriously." But she described her look with funny hashtags like cabbage patch and patta gobi (cabbage).