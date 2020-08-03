As per reports, Bohemian Rhapsody actor Rami Malek and his British (actress) girlfriend Lucy Boynton, are planning to move to London to start a family.



Rami and Lucy, who played his on-screen lover Mary Austin in the 2018 film Bohemian Rhapsody, are said to be hunting for a house together, reports mirror.co.uk.



The couple enjoys a more anonymous life in the UK compared to their life in Los Angeles.



As per the reports a source revealed, "They've been looking at mansions in North London. They plan on settling down and starting a family here as Rami doesn't get much privacy when he goes out in LA these days."



In April 2018, there were reports that suggested Rami was falling for London as much as he was for Lucy.



A source had said at the time that the Mr. Robot star would "visit her in London all the time" after four months of dating.