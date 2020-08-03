Sister of the late Sushant Singh Rajput, Shweta Singh Kirti shared a sweet memory of their Raksha Bandhan celebrations as children. She shared a collage of throwback photos.

“Happy Rakshabandhan mera sweet sa baby... bahut pyaar karte hain hum aapko jaan... aur hamesha karte rahenge... you were, you are and you will always be our PRIDE! @sushantsinghrajput #happyrakshabandhan,” she captioned her Instagram post. Ankita Lokhande, Sushant’s ex-girlfriend, showered love on the post. “Diiiiiiiii,” she commented, followed by a heart emoji.

Sushant’s eldest sister Neetu Singh also penned an emotional note for him. The letter which was written in Hindi and translates to, “Today is your day. Today is our day. Today is rakhi. It is the first time in 35 years that the puja thal is decorated, the diya is lit, but I cannot perform aarti for you. I cannot tie the rakhi on your wrist. I cannot feed you sweets. I cannot kiss your forehead. I cannot hug you.”