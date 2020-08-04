Mumbai, Aug 4 (IANS): A letter apparently written by Neetu Singh, sister of Sushant Singh Rajput, is doing the rounds on social media. The letter remembers the late actor on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Sushant used to call Neetu 'Rani di', and the actor's nickname was Gulshan.

The letter is in Hindi, according to a report in an online portal, and it translates to: "Gulshan, my baby, today is my day, today is your day, today is our day, today is Rakhi. Today, the first time in 35 years, the puja thali is ready, the lamp has been lit up, but only the person for whom it's all done is not there. I Can't put a vermillion mark on your forehead, can't tie a Rakhi on your arm, can't offer you sweets, can't kiss you on the forehead, my brother I can't hug you."



"Years ago, when you were born, our whole world was lit up, when you were there, it felt the light was everywhere, now that you are no more, I don't know what to do, I don't know how to live without you, never thought there will be such a day when you won't be there. Never thought there would be Raksha Bandhan without you ever. We have learnt so many things together, how do I learn to stay without you please tell me, Eternally yours, Rani Di."

The letter has gone viral on social media and has been shared on various pages on Facebook and Instagram throughout Monday.

Sushant passed away at his Mumbai residence on June 14. The 34-year-old actor was found hanging in his Bandra residence. While his post mortem report stated he had committed suicide, the case is being investigated by Mumbai Police as well as Bihar Police.