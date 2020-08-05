It is official, Hollywood actor Sean Penn confirmed that he tied the knot with his girlfriend Leila George in an intimate ceremony. On Tuesday, the actor broke the news during an appearance on talk show Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Over the last weekend, rumours were abuzz on social media that the 59-year-old had secretly married George, after dating the 28-year-old for the past four years. Meyers asked Penn about the rumours and he confirmed them by showing his wedding ring. The Oscar winner revealed that he and George got married on July 30.

“We did a COVID wedding. By that, I mean it was a county commissioner on Zoom and we were at the house, my two children and her brother, and we did it that way,” Penn said.

Sean Penn was previously married to actor Robin Wright with whom he shares two kids — daughter Dylan Frances, 29, and son Hopper Jack, 26. He was also married to pop star Madonna for four years from 1985 to 1989.



