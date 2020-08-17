She shed over 45 kilos after going on a strict diet of 1,000 per day. But if you thought that this strict diet was the secret to Adele’s body transformation, you are mistaken. Crediting her transformation to a self-help book, the pop star said in a post on Instagram on Saturday that reading Untamed, Stop Pleasing, Start Living by Glennon Doyle proved life-changing.



The post read: 'If you’re ready - this book will shake your brain and make your soul scream. I am so ready for myself after reading this book! It's as if I just flew into my body for the very first time. Whew! Anyone who has any kind of capacity to truly let go and give into yourself with any kind of desire to hold on for dear life - Do it. Read it. Live it. Practice it. We are a lot! But we are meant to be a lot!' The star continued, saying the book will be one which she keeps on returning to for the rest of her life.

She said: 'Read this book and have a highlighter on hand to make notes because you'll want to refer back to it trust me! I never knew that I am solely responsible for my own joy, happiness and freedom!! Who knew our own liberation liberates those around us? Cause I didn't!! I thought we were meant to be stressed and disheveled, confused and selfless like a Disney character! ProBloodyFound!! You're an absolute don Glennon.'

The book is part inspiration, part memoir and it explores the joy and peace that people discover when they stop striving to meet the expectations of the world and dare to listen to the voice deep inside.

After posting the photo, Adele revealed she has 'no idea' when her new album is going to be released.