Veteran actor Dilip Kumar's brothers Eshan Khan and Aslam Khan, have tested positive for COVID-19.

Brothers of the Bollywood were admitted to a hospital in Mumbai on Saturday.



The octogenarian brothers were rushed to Lilavati Hospital on Saturday night after they complained of breathlessness. Both brothers have been kept under artificial breathing support, as per news reports.



The brothers are in the ICU but they have not been intubated. They were admitted to the hospital after they tested positive for Covid-19 via rapid antigen test.

Dilip Kumar had earlier requested his fans to avoid crowded places after he went under complete isolation due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

"I’ve been told coronavirus can spread in cold as well as hot weather. My fervent appeal to you: avoid crowded places and unnecessary outdoor exposure," he had tweeted. Stressing on the fact that the coronavirus outbreak transcends all boundaries and borders, he asked people to follow guidelines issued by health departments and protect themselves and others by staying indoors as much as possible.



*Edited from an IANS report