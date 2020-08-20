Actress and filmmaker Olivia Wilde, who is most popularly known for her directorial Booksmart, will make a movie about a female superhero.

However, neither Marvel nor Sony has officially commented. Olivia seems to have confirmed the news report by retweeting it with a spider emoji.

It's being speculated that Olivia could be making a Spider-Woman film. Sony owns the rights to Marvel's Spider-Man franchise, but released its most recent film, Spider-Man: Far From Home, alongside Marvel, who created the characters.

The actress-filmmaker also posted a story on her Instagram and tagged Katie Silberman, who wrote Booksmart. Olivia posted it saying, "Reunited and it feels so good, especially because we never left each other's side in the first place."

Olivia made her directorial debut with last year's Booksmart, after being an actress for nearly 16 years. Her biggest sci-fi movie role to date was the female lead Quorra in the 2010 sci-fi reboot Tron: Legacy. On TV, she is best known for playing Remy “Thirteen” Hadley on the medical drama House between 2007 and 2012.