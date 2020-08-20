Mumbai-based artist Ram Indranil Kamath was found dead in his apartment. The Matunga Police confirmed that the 41-year-old artist passed away on Wednesday.

According to a statement from the Matunga Police Station, the painter was found unconscious in a bathtub at his Matunga residence around 3 pm on Wednesday. Ram was immediately rushed to the Sion Hospital where he was declared brought dead by the doctors.

An accidental death report has been registered in the case by Matunga Police and further investigation in the matter is underway.

As per reports, suicide looks like the motive as a note has been recovered from the spot. It is also reported that Kamath has not blamed anyone in his suicide note as revealed by sources.

Kamath lived with his mother. He was a photographer and also painted on glass. Ram was also known for his Indian Calendar art and used to call himself Mahalaxmi's favourite child.