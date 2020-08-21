Veteran actor Dilip Kumar's brother Aslam Khan passed away early on Friday at a Mumbai hospital. The actor's two brothers, Ehsaan Khan and Aslam Khan were admitted to the hospital on August 16 after they tested positive for coronavirus.

According to ANI reports, Aslam Khan was also suffering from diabetes, hypertension and ischaemic heart disease.

Earlier, the doctor treating both of them had told certain publications that they were in critical condition. "They are critical because of their age and comorbidities. Their vital organs are beginning to become a cause of concern," the statement read.

Reportedly, the two were admitted to the hospital late Saturday night after they complained of breathlessness.