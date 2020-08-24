Shraddha Kapoor has become the voice for the welfare of the animals. The actress has been advocating for strays and has vehemently opposed the cruelty against them. Her social media handle has become the source of the many such stories and cases, and her followers resonate her thoughts towards the cause.





Taking to her social media, Shraddha posted a link for people to contribute to Phoebe's Farm that's located in Khopoli in Maharashtra. She wrote, "Super urgent to donate to @phoebesfarm @justmanoor to continue doing their amazing work otherwise they will shut down . They have been rehabilitating animals and doing some incredible work. I have donated. Request you to do the same."





Shraddha has always come out in full support to help animals and to work towards preserving the environment. She also celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi by bringing an eco-friendly Ganpati idol. The actress has always shown her love towards animals and her recent poem about how animals feel about being caged, titled #LockdownZoos went viral.