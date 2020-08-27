In a series of tweets, actress Kangana Ranaut shared that the most popular drug in the film industry is cocaine.

"Most popular drug in the film industry is cocaine, it is used in almost all house parties, it’s very expensive but in the beginning when you go to the houses of high and mighty it’s given free, MDMA crystals are mixed in water and at times passed on to you without your knowledge," she wrote.

She has also offered her help to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) provided she is given protection by the central government.

"I am more than willing to help @narcoticsbureau but I need protection from the centre government, I have not only risked my career but also my life, it is quiet evident Sushanth knew some dirty secrets that’s why he has been killed," she wrote.

After a journalist called the revelations made by Narcotics Control Bureau 'explosive', Kangana was quick to react that it is not.

"I don’t think it’s that explosive. In movie Sanju, exploitation of women, debauchery, drug abuse movie mafia’s underworld connections has been flaunted, explicit details are given yet it seems they hold way too much power to pretty much get away with anything," she asserted.