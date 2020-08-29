Bhumi Pednekar, who has carved a special niche for herself in Bollywood with her acting prowess, lists down the shifts that she would like to see in the Hindi film industry.

“For starters, we need to change the depiction of the genders. We need to change how we show women and men. Women are not supposed to be whitewashed —we have desires, we have ambition, we have physical needs and emotions, and we have the capacity to balance. I believe women have superpowers, and I think we need to see a lot more of that in our cinema,” tells the actor.

She is also for the role reversal of male actors onscreen. “We must alter the way men are shown in films. We put so much pressure on the male gender, telling them that they are supposed to be strong, that they can’t cry, can’t show emotion, that's so wrong,” adds the actor.

Bhumi says cinema has a huge impact on audiences and it can be used to change the mindset of people in the most positive way. She believes that we need to stop objectifying women and there needs to be a lot more inclusivity in films, including the LGBTQIA+ community. "I know change is in the air. I just wish we could accelerate it. Like, I just watched Super Deluxe and I couldn’t believe what I was watching. There’s such great work happening today and I feel lucky to be part of the film industry at this point,” the actor trails off.