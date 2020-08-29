Brushing aside the threats of coronavirus infection, Tollywood actor Priyanka Sarkar, stepped out to be by the side of the needy. All safety measure sin place, the actor went to the NGO Alor Dishari, that teaches homeless and footpath children and provides them with care and help, to gift the little ones with study materials and stationeries.

Priyanka with a homeless child

"I saw and read on social media how this organisation is teaching the homeless around Salt Lake and wanted to help them in my own small way during these times of emergency. So I contacted the NGOs founder Sheikh Rahanatullah and did the needful," tells the humble actor, who is also a mother of a young child, Sahaj.

Priyanka made a list of essential items for each child including exercise copies, slates and chalks, pencil and some snacks. She also gave away tarpaulins for shelter during the rains.