Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla on Sunday night took to social media to share that she has lost a diamond earring at the Mumbai International Airport, T2. The actor also requested that anyone who finds the piece should notify the police, and promised a reward in return.



"This morning as I walked towards Gate 8 of Mumbai International Airport, T2, in the driveway, in the Pranaam buggy, checking in at the Emirates counter, security check immigration, somewhere my diamond earring slipped off and fell. If anyone can help me find it, I'll be thrilled. Please report to the police, and it will be my pleasure to reward you. This is the matching piece, I've worn these earrings almost every day for the past 15 years. Please help me find it. Thank you," tweeted Juhi from her official Twitter account.



As mentioned in her tweet, she also shared a snapshot of matching earring.