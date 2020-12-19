Popular Indian stand-up comic Biswa Kalyan Rath has gone from being known the 'Biswa Mast Aadmi' to Biswa Married Aadmi.' The comedian took to Instagram earlier on Saturday to announce that he was married, posting photographs with his wife, Sulagna Panigrahi.

The comedian shared the image with the caption: 'Biswa Married Aadmi,' while Sulagna shared images from the ceremony captioning it: "Watching our single life burn away. It's gonna be a fun ride

Biswa is best known for the Amazon series, Laakhon Mein Ek, apart from his stand-up sets

Sulagna started her career on television with shows like Amber Dhara and Do Saheliyaan. She made her Bollywood debut with the 2011 film Murder 2 in which she essayed the role of Reshma, a college student who supports her financially distressed family by becoming a prostitute. Sulagna was nominated Apsara Film & Television Producers Guild Awards for Best Actress in a Supporting Role. She was last seen in Amazon Prime’s Afsos.