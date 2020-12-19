Bollywood star, Rabir Kapoor was last seen in the 2018 blockbuster hit Sanju - a Raju Hirani directorial based on Sanjay Dutt’s life. The actor is currently the busiest star in Bollywood with an interesting set of movies and genres lined up for him. Ranbir’s calendar seems to be marked till the end of 2021.

The actor is currently shooting for Brahmāstra directed by Ayan Mukherjee. The ensemble cast also features Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Akkineni Nagarjuna. The actor also signed a film with Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Kabir Singh fame. Titled as Animal, it is rumoured to be a dark gangster drama. The actor will also be shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next - Baiju Bawra, a period epic. But, before all these projects, the actor will begin shooting for Luv Ranjan’s next with Shraddha Kapoor in an untitled romantic comedy. This movie will go on the floors from the first week of January 2021.

And, with the bandwagon of several movies, Ranbir does not want to make the same mistakes he did with Jagga Jasoos. Reports suggest that he no longer wants to delay his movies. With the Luv Ranjan’s movie, he wants to finish the shoot as early as May 2021, so that he can move onto the other films. Reports suggest that the Rockstar actor now has a new clause in his contract. If the movie does not finish its shoot by the given time period, he will charge extra remuneration per day.

He was last seen on the big screen in 2018 and fans have been eagerly waiting to watch their favourite actor in theatres.