After a powerful performance in Panga, Richa Chadha has now announced her much awaited next film. The actress is headlining Subhash Kapoor’s Madam Chief Minister for which she shot in Lucknow all through November and December from straight start to finish in a 40-day schedule.

Subhash, who was a journalist, has created an anecdotal political drama and owing to his prior experience in the field it was a crackling script that immediately drew Richa in. He had been working on the script for many years and Richa was an obvious choice given that she is amongst the few well-articulated, politically and socially aware actresses of our time. Last year her film triggered a nation wide conversation on rape laws and Section 375 (also the title), which was directed by Ajay Bahl. Richa always believed that more stories need to be told about women in leadership roles and is delighted to be Madam Chief Minister.

Richa says, "I am happy to announce that our labour of love 'Madam Chief Minister' has been announced. It is toughest role I have played in my career. I am grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with the witty Subhash Sir and to have acted with the splendid cast that includes Manav, Akshay Oberoi and Saurabh Shukla."

The film boasts of a stellar cast comprising of Akshay Oberoi, Shubhrajyoti, Manav Kaul and Saurabh Shukla and is slated for July 17 release.

