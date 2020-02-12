The launch of Rowdy Wear, by actor Vijay Deverakonda, announces its launch on Myntra today was a spectacle the Hyderabadis are deemed to remember for a while. He came, danced and cast a spell on the crowd who kept hooting and cheering him on! He also gave them his signature rowdy hug from the stage and answered the questions they had. The road and the stairways leading up to the Hylife Brewing Company was chockablock.

Rowdy dance in progress

The label, that was born in 2018 comprises boxy and comfy shirts for men and women including accessories and signature sneakers, which will be available on Myntra. The first drop is set to happen today. With this, Vijay professed he wants to take over the street style segment in the country.

Pictures: Vinay Madapu