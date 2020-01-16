Actress Rashmika Mandanna is under the Income Tax radar. Income Tax officials are conducting a search at the actress' residence in Virajpet, Kodagu district.

It was reported that about 10 IT officals arrived at her house at aroudn 7.30 am and have been conducting the investigations. Reports further say that Rashmika is shooting in Hyderabad.



So far there isn't any more information from Virajpet.

Rashmika debuted with the Kannada film Kirik Party in 2016 and since then has acted in Telugu films too. Her recent film Sarileru Neekevvaru opposite Mahesh Babu is running in theatres.