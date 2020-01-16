After surprising the audience with a variety of roles, the latest being the role of dubbing artist Bobby in Judgementall Hai Kya, Kangana Ranaut puts forth another step in the film industry as she inaugurates her production house, Manikarnika Films. This also marks the entry of her brother, Aksht Ranaut, in the film industry as he will be handling the legal and finance department of the production house.



Making the official announcement, her sister Rangoli Chandel tweeted two photographs from the puja ceremony.

"Today we inaugurated Kangana's studio, Manikarnika films... Kangana will work as a producer and director and Aksht (brother) will look after legal and finance departments he studied film production in New York film academy," Rangoli captioned the image.



In another tweet, Rangoli also shared a photo of the studio.

This is Kangana’s studio in Pali Hill prime location in Mumbai, she saw this dream 10 years ago and today we also saw it, if people can achieve everything with honesty and truth why do people do choti moti bundlebaazi and act so dishonest.. pic.twitter.com/GnVMyHtx98 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 15, 2020

It is interesting to note that the first time the actress had stepped behind the camera was on the sets of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, which she co-directed.



On the work front, the 32-year-old actress will next be seen in Panga. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Panga revolves around a mother (Kangana) who is also a Kabbadi player. The film also stars Richa Chadha.