Ranveer Singh's reaction to Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi look is hilarious
On Wednesday, actress Alia Bhatt's revealed her look from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and actor Ranveer Singh had a funny reaction to it.
The intense look, shared by Alia on Instagram, features a black-and-white close-up of her face, enhanced with a red bindi, a nose ring and dark-kohled eyes. "Here she is, Gangubai Kathiawadi," she captioned the image.
While she received appreciation and love in abundance from Bollywood fraternity, her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh had a hilarious response.
"Here she is indeed Lulu the Gangster. come onnn," tweeted the actor.
In another post on Instagram, Alia can be seen sitting near a table with a pistol lying on it, donning a skirt-blouse and a red bindi.
According to reports, Gangubai Kathiawadi revolves around Gangubai Kothewali, a brothel owner and matriarch. The film is based on Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens Of Mumbai.