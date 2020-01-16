On Wednesday, actress Alia Bhatt's revealed her look from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and actor Ranveer Singh had a funny reaction to it.

The intense look, shared by Alia on Instagram, features a black-and-white close-up of her face, enhanced with a red bindi, a nose ring and dark-kohled eyes. "Here she is, Gangubai Kathiawadi," she captioned the image.

While she received appreciation and love in abundance from Bollywood fraternity, her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh had a hilarious response.



"Here she is indeed Lulu the Gangster. come onnn," tweeted the actor.

In another post on Instagram, Alia can be seen sitting near a table with a pistol lying on it, donning a skirt-blouse and a red bindi.

According to reports, Gangubai Kathiawadi revolves around Gangubai Kothewali, a brothel owner and matriarch. The film is based on Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens Of Mumbai.