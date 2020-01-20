Just like every year, Bollywood's A-list actors turned up for Umang, the annual Mumbai Police show on Sunday evening, as a mark of appreciation and respect to the police force.

Among the celebrities spotted at the red carpet this year were Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. While Salman made a dapper appearance in a black suit, Katrina looked gorgeous in a light-coloured sari and Priyanka made a stunning statement in a blue saree.

Tiger Shroff, Vidya Balan, Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday, who came with her father Chunky Pandey, were also on the guest list, as were Rakul Preet Singh, Rajkummar Rao, Richa Chadha, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Janhvi Kapoor, who arrived with her father Boney Kapoor, made heads turn in red.

Madhuri Dixit Nene and Manisha Koirala were spotted flashing smiles for the camera. The two actresses were also seen bonding at the event.

Raveena Tandon, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Farah Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Arjun Kapoor, Sonu Sood, Jeetendra, Ashutosh Gowariker, Subhash Ghai, Pritam Chakraborty, Kailash Kher, Armaan Malik and Sajid Nadiadwala were also spotted at the event.