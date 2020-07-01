Aamir Khan thanks fans for prayers and wishes as his mother tests negative for COVID-19
Bollywood actor Amir Khan had announced that his mother's COVID-19 test results have come by negative. The news comes a day after he announced that some members of his staff tested positive for the virus.
The Dangal actor and his family members had undergone Covid-19 tests, and while the family's results had come negative a day earlier, the actor had said they were still awaiting his mother's result.
Hello everyone, I am most relieved to inform everyone that Ammi is Covid 19 negative.— Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) July 1, 2020
Thank you everyone for your prayers and good wishes
Love.
a.
"Hello everyone, I am most relieved to inform everyone that Ammi is COVID-19 negative. Thank you everyone for your prayers and good wishes," the 55-year-old shared the news on Twitter.
On Tuesday, Aamir had released a statement and said after members of his staff tested positive, they were immediately quarantined. Aamir said the BMC officials were quick with their response and sterilised the entire society.
June 30, 2020
The actor also thanked the doctors and nurses at Kokilaben Hospital for taking care of his family and staff during the testing process.