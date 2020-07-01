TikTok had a massive fan following in India and it enticed commoners and celebrities alike from both TV and the big screen. While the stars loved sharing their funny clips, we equally enjoyed their posts and happily shared them with our friends and uplifted their mood during the lockdown. Here is a list of ten celebrities who made our day with their creativity and antics on the now-banned mobile app.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Though not very regular on the app, what made her videos interesting was husband Raj Kundra's participation. They are a cool couple, we must say.

Ritiesh Deshmukh

The actor would usually shoot solo videos and the one that we liked the most was on the occasion of his father’s birthday. With an emotional video, Riteish Deshmukh is seen remembering his dad by wearing his clothes and hugging himself. It touched hearts.

Jacqueline Fernandez

This Kick star, was briefly lured by the TikTok and she posted just one video on her Instagram page.

Neha Kakkar

This mellifluous singer ruled on TikTok and became one of the most followed accounts. She even made a short dance video with TikTok star Awez Darbar.

Sanya Malhotra

The Dangal star caught our attention with her crisp moves on JLO’s Super Bowl dance number. And her funny clips with roomie Harshita Kalra will make you ROFL.

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fartehi got moves and she flaunted it full-on on this platform as well.

Bharti Singh

While we missed comedian Bharti Singh on the TV screen, she made us laugh with TikTok. The app just added to her creativity.





Jannat Zubair

This TV actor was one of the popular artistes on the social media platform with at least one video every day.

Karishma Tanna

TV star Karishma Tanna who was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, became active on TikTok during the lockdown. We loved her dance clips and enjoyed funny videos where she acted like a child.

Remo D’Souza

The ace choreographer also took to the app to stay connected with his fans. From air walking to his quarantine moves, we loved them all.

Can you add to the list?