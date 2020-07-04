Tom Cruise turned 58 on July 3. But age is just a number for this Hollywood actor who keeps upping the bar one film after another. We take a look at four reasons that make Tom one of the hottest and most wanted actors.

Action hero: Right from the 1986 action drama Top Gun to the latest installment of the Mission: Impossible franchise, Mission: Impossible - Fallout, the actor has always proved he is an ace when it comes to action flicks. The actor is so committed to his action scenes that despite breaking his ankle while shooting the chase scene with Henry Cavill on rooftops, Tom completed it with a punch. The audience cannot get their eyes off the screen because of the actor's actual stunts and sleek moves.



Fashion icon: Ever since his first awards outing (he was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for his role in the film Risky Business) in 1983, Tom has set a trend with his fashion sense. The '80s were all about disco-inspired dressing but the actor didn't jump onto the bandwagon. He stuck to his leather jackets, denims, henleys and blazers. At times he even made simple jeans and chunky jumpers look stylish. Last year, at the British Fashion Awards, Tom made a rare public appearance looking dapper in a tux.

Car connoisseur: Like most men of his stature, Tom loves his cars. The international media reports the actor has spent some of his estimated £500 million wealth on his favourite motorcycles, aeroplanes and cars. Some of the cars in his collection are the Chevrolet Corvette C1 (1958), Chevrolet Chevelle SS (1970), BMW 3-Series E30 (1983), Bugatti Veyron (2005) and Saleen Mustang S281 (2010).

Tom Cruise and ex-wife Katie Holmes at the Simon Wiesenthal Centre and Museum of Tolerance awards

Ambassador of hope: Tom was awarded the humanitarian award from the Simon Wiesenthal Centre and Museum of Tolerance for his philanthropic work in 2011. Those who follow the actor will be aware that he has been involved in many humanitarian activities. The actor had also taken part in America: A Tribute to Heroes charity telethon for victims of 9/11. The actor supports many charities and foundations and this just proves the man has a heart of gold.