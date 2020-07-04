The film industry is one of the main sectors that have been badly affected due to coronavirus pandemic. Film shoots have been stalled, travel restrictions are in place and the risk that comes with reopening film theatres, all of it together has made the future of filmmaking, as we knew it, seem uncertain.

Amidst this crisis, a Chennai-based film director named Anand has opened up a grocery store to make his ends meet during the pandemic.

After being in the Tamil film industry for over 10 years, Anand had been hoping to return to the film industry until he realised that the movie theatres in the country will remain shut until the next year. According to reports, the director has now rented in a building from his close friend and started a grocery store in Chennai's Mowlivakkam.

"During the lockdown period, I was simply confined within my house. When I came to know that only grocery and provision shops have been allowed to open in Tamil Nadu, I decided to open one. I sell all products including oil, pulses, rice and that too at a very less price to get more buyers. I am happy," Anand reportedly said.

He further added, "I don't see the future of unlocking film industry this year because firstly people's fear has to go away. Movie theatres will open only after opening up of malls, parks, and beaches. We only have a career after that, until them I will be here at my grocery store."

Anand is known for making films like Oru Mazhai Naangu Saaral, and Mouna Mazhai.