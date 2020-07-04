Actor Vivek Oberoi has reacted to a Tweet calling him a ‘product of nepotism’. Rubbishing the claim, the actor said such comments ‘can brush away years of struggle and perseverance’.

Thank you Gups for standing up for the truth. Many of us chose the harder path and believed in sheer talent and merit. It feels unfair when people make uninformed comments like this, one such comment can brush away years of struggle and perseverance. https://t.co/DxCZrd5oJi — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) July 4, 2020

The exchange began after Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta shared a collage of veteran actors who made it in Bollywood despite not being connected to the industry. Fand made some additions to this and nominated Randeep Hooda, Sushant Singh Rajput, Shiney Ahuja and Vivek as the younger ‘outsider’ actors. Another Twitter user wrote, “Vivek Oberoi is a nepotism born.”

Vivek Oberoi is a nepotism born — Saqib Anwer (@imsaqibanwer) July 3, 2020

Taking a stand for Vivek, Sanjay replied to the comment saying: “What absolute nonsense. Do you have any idea what all he did to bag Ramu’s COMPANY? His Dad had no role to play in it. And his performance... definitely one of the best debuts of all time. @vivekoberoi,” he wrote. Vivek is the son of actor Suresh Oberoi.

Vivek thanked Sanjay for defending him. “Thank you Gups for standing up for the truth. Many of us chose the harder path and believed in sheer talent and merit. It feels unfair when people make uninformed comments like this, one such comment can brush away years of struggle and perseverance,” he wrote in a tweet.