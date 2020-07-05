Would you like to see a Chris 'Thor' Hemsworth play WWE legend Hulk Hogan? We would definitely like to see him in that role!

The Hollywood star too is excited about the biopic on Hogan that's currently being developed. However, there's more to it. The Thor actor has to bulk up his physique for the role and has to look a lot like the WWE superstar. "This movie is going to be a really fun project. As you can imagine, the preparation for the role will be insanely physical. I will have to put on more size than I ever have before, even more than I put on for Thor," said Chris to the media, as per reports.

But that's not all, the Thor actor further revealed to the British magazine, Total Film, that he needs to work on the accent as well to be as authentic as possible. "And then there is the accent as well as the physicality and the attitude. I will also have to do a deep dive into the rabbit hole of the wrestling world, which I'm really looking forward to doing," said Chris.

The film will be directed by Joker director Todd Phillips. The project was announced last year, and 8 Mile scribe Scott Silver and John Pollono will pen the script. The biopic will chronicle the WWE superstar's journey from the Florida wrestling scene to becoming a world-renowned wrestler.