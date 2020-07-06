Ranveer Singh is one of those rare Bollywood stars who has not only given his fans some serious fashion goals but has at times has even shocked them with his flamboyant sartorial choices. Despite these one-off appearances, Ranveer has always upped his style game. The actor who turns 35 today, has been a trendsetter, albeit for those who don't mind going a little OTT with their style statement.

We take a look at some of the actor's most-talked-about looks at various public appearances:

This was one of his looks in 2019 for a casual day out with filmmakers Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar. Ranveer donned alphabet print co-ords from the spring-summer 2019 collection of Versace. Despite the loud colours and bold prints, Ranveer pulled off the look effortlessly. He paired classic white sneakers from Gucci with the outfit and wore a golden watch from Franck Muller, and white shades from Carrera to complete the look.

For the promotions of Gully Boy in Berlin last year, the actor went all out by choosing one of the quirkiest jackets he had ever worn. The faux fur jacket by Manish Arora was perhaps one of the riskiest choices he had made, but like always, the actor looked dashing and edgy!

Ranveer stuck to classic looks for his wedding. But soon after the celebrations were over, the actor was back with a bang. He chose this tiger printed suit with a tiger-face bling chain around his neck for one of his first public appearances after his wedding. Fans know Ranveer's love for animal prints, but choosing to wear a tiger face was an eccentric but stylish choice.

Who says polka dots are only meant to be worn by women? Ranveer broke all such rules with his recent airport look just before the lockdown. The actor wore a black-and-white polka-dotted shirt with matching cap and multi-coloured loose-fitted striped pants. He completed the ensemble with pink shoes and matching sunglasses.





Trust Ranveer to make the colour neon a rage in India. The actor's appearance for Gully Boy's music launch last year is unforgettable (no pun intended). The actor wore a Noughtone track suit in an electric neon shade and put on an oversized metallic jacket by Adidas, and he paired this outfit with baby blue high-top sneakers. The actor looked totally electrifying and surely gave his fans a reason to put on their shades.