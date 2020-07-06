It's Ranveer Singh's birthday today. And the superstar's fan club has resonated the inherent qualities that the popular actor stand for by silently helping those in need. Just as Ranveer believes in doing good to others without publicising the same, his fan club called Ranveer Ka Fan Club, has donated computers to a school supporting education for underprivileged children in Indore.

The club that has been active since 2015 has dedicated themselves to do voluntary work in the name of their favourite star. Each year, they do something on the Simmba star’s birthday and recently they started a programme called Ranveer Gram Program.

The freshly painted exteriors of the children's school at Sikandari village

Atharva Khendekar, a Ranveerian says, “Ranveer Ka Fan Club is always on spot to help the unprivileged people and children. And this time, we are trying to help the rural children who are not privileged enough to afford high-class education. For them, basic education is also a dream. We are planning to provide 2 basic computer system and some indoor games to those little angels," tells Atharva Khendekar, a member of the fan club.

These computers have been given to a primary school in Sikandari village of Indore district, Madhya Pradesh. Atharva adds, “The total budget of this project is Rs. 30,000 out of which Rs. 15,000 was spent on two basic computers Rs,10,000 for colouring the walls of the school and Rs. 5,000 has been allocated to get indoor games for children”.

The two computers donated at the school

Last year, the fan club brought electricity to a small village called Akoli, where they installed five solar street lights and house lights each. The villagers had been using kerosene lamps for more than a decade since they could not afford electricity.