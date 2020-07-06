Responding to the rumours being reported and shared on social media, the family of Disha Salian, former manager of Sushant Singh Rajput, has issued a statement.



Asking people to help them heal from the loss of their loved 'by not encouraging, entertaining or spreading the fake rumours', the statement reads, "Dear all, Whoever is reading this, you may or may not be knowing us and Disha in person. But we all have one thing in common. We all are humans and have the ability to feel. Thus we hope you all understand our pain."



"While we continue to grieve our loss, we have only one request to everyone. Kindly help us heal by not encouraging, entertaining or spreading the fake rumours and news circulating around on social media by people who clearly have turned insensitive and are trying to take advantage of someone's death for their own vested interests," it adds.





Emphasising that empathy is the basic quality that makes us human, the statements further addscele, "Disha was someone's daughter, someone's sister and someone's friend. You all have someone who is fulfilling these roles in your lives. Look at them and tell us, how would you be feeling if same would be happening to your dear ones. Empathy is the basic quality that makes us human. So let's be human first. Please let her Rest in Peace and let's spread kindness. - Salian Family & Friends."

Disha Salin had passed away in Mumbai on June 8. According to reports, the celebrity manager had died by suicide by jumping off the 14th floor of her apartment in Malad.