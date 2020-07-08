Kannada actor Susheel Gowda who appeared in the television serial Anthapura committed suicide at his home in Mandya on Wednesday. The reason for this extreme step taken by Susheel is not known.

The Kannada television industry is shocked by the news. In fact, the actor had shot for the upcoming Kannada film, Salaga, which is directed by Duniya Vijay (who debuts as a filmmaker). A little over 30, Susheel was a popular face in the Kannada entertainment industry.

Vijay posted a long note on his Facebook page about Susheel, "Don't know what happened. I still can't believe it. What is the reason for those who want to grow in the industry and then commit suicide without waiting for the release of the film?! No matter how big your problem is, but will death be a solution to it? If you see the answer to all the problems, it seems that there is no one else on the earth! (sic)," reads an excerpt.

From the Sandalwood film fraternity, actor Dhananjay tweeted about Susheel, saying, "Susheel, don’t know what u were going through, but u had a future. ಒಳ್ಳೆಯ ದಿನಗಳಿಗಾಗಿ ಕಾಯಬೇಕಿತ್ತು. #RIP"

Susheel was not just an actor but was also a fitness trainer.