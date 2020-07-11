Megastar Amitabh Bachchan was admitted to Nanavati Hospital on Saturday night after he tested positive for COVID-19.



Confirming the same, the 77-year-old actor took to Twitter to inform his fans about his health. "T 3590 - I have tested Covid positive... shifted to Hospital... hospital informing authorities... family and staff undergone tests, results awaited... All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!" he wrote on Saturday at 10.52 pm.

Within minutes, wishes for his speedy recovery poured in from the Indian film industry, Indian politicians and his fans.



Taapsee Pannu, who worked with Bachchan in Badla last year, wrote on social media: "And you shall be back to health n happiness soon! champ!"



Malayalam superstar Mammooty tweeted: "Get well soon sir."



"Get well soon sir, my sincere prayers for your speedy recovery," wrote Dhanush K Raja.

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu wrote, "Get well soon sir! Wishing you a speedy recovery."

"Oh no! Take care, Sir! Get well soon! Sending you tonnes of love and good wishes!" wrote Ranveer Shorey on Twitter.

Boney Kapoor tweeted: "Get well soon Amit ji."



"Get well soon amit uncle. All my love and prayers..," wrote Sonam Kapoor.



Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan wrote, "Dear Amitabh ji, I join the whole Nation in wishing you a quick recovery!"



"Extremely saddened to hear the news of Shri #AmitabhBachchan Ji testing COVID Positive. Praying for his strength & speedy recovery. @SrBachchan please get well soon!" wrote West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.