Veteran actress Rekha's bungalow in Bandstand, Bandra has been sealed by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) after one of the security guards tested positive for COVID-19. The actress' bungalow named Sea Springs has also been declared a containment zone.

According to reports, there are two guards and one of them has been tested positive. The infected member is currently undergoing treatment at a facility in Bandra Kurla Complex.

This makes Rekha the latest Bollywood celebrity whose staff has been affected by Covid-19. In recent times, staff members of Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, and Boney and Janhvi Kapoor have tested positive for the novel virus.



