An hour after megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to inform that he has been tested positive for COVID-19, his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan informed that he has also been tested positive for novel coronavirus.



"I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you," he wrote on Twitter and added that they are in touch with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).



Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020

The BMC has been in touch and we are complying with them. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020

They have been admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai.



Meanwhile, it has been reported that Health Minister Rajesh Tope confirmed that the reports for remaining family members, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan are negative for COVID-19.