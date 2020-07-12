Ever since the news of Amitabh Bachchan and his family members -- son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and granddaughter Aaradhya -- testing positive for the novel Coronavirus came out, wishes for their speedy recovery poured in from his colleagues, fans and well-wishers.



Overwhelmed with prayers coming his way, Big B took to Twitter to express his gratitude.



"...to them that have expressed their concern, their prayers and their wishes for Abhishek, Aishwarya Aaradhya and me .. my unending gratitude and love," he wrote.



In another tweet, the 77-year-old veteran actor added, "It shall not be possible for me to acknowledge and respond to all the prayers and wishes expressed by them that have shown concern towards Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya and me .. I put my hands together and say... Thank you for your eternal love and affection."

On Saturday night, Big B took to Twitter to share his health status. Soon after Abhishek Bachchan informed that he has also been tested positive and that he and his father have been admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai. On Sunday, Aishwarya and Aaradhya also tested positive for COVID-19 and Abhishek informed that they will be self-quarantining themselves at home.



"Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested COVID-19 positive. They will be self quarantining at home. The BMC has been updated of their situation and are doing the needful. The rest of the family including my Mother have tested negative. Thank you all for your wishes and prayers," he wrote and informed that he and Big B will remain in hospital until doctors decide otherwise.