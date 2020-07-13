Actress Divvya Chouksey, who worked in the film Hai Apna Dil Toh Awara, passed away on Sunday after fighting a long battle with cancer.



Hours before passing away, the 29-year-old actress had shared a story on Instagram: 'Guys, I have been hospitalised, not in the state to even talk, my cancer is killing me, pray for my easy passing. Sorry, just unable to reply. love to all."

Her demise was confirmed by a condolence message posted by actor Sahil Anand on his verified Instagram account.

"You will be missed badly by your bhaiya @divvyachouksey .... your passion, your dream, your go getter attitude, your positivity towards our industry was unmatched to anyone I have met but maybe god had some other plans for you ...I am sure you are in a better place now and in peace ...your bhaiya loves you and will always love you .You will always be alive in my memories and in my heart," Sahil wrote.

Earlier, Divvya had also posted a heartbreaking note for her Instagram followers.

"Words cannot suffice what I want to convey, the more the less, since it's been months am absconded and bombarded with plethora of messages. It's time I tell you guys, I am on my death bed. S**t happens. I am strong. Be there another life of non suffering. No questions please. Only god knows how much you mean to me. DC Bye," she had written.