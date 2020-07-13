Lisa Marie Presley’s son and Elvis Presley's only grandson, Benjamin Keough, has passed away at the age of 27. The tragic news was confirmed by his mother Lisa Marie Presley's manager. Lisa’s representative said, "She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley." There are reports that he succumbed as he allegedly shot himself.



Benjamin was the younger of the two children Lisa Marie Presley had with her former husband, Danny Keough. Ben’s sister happens to be actress Riley Keough.